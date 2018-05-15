Woman dies in Route 220 crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. - One woman is dead after a crash in Franklin County on Tuesday afternoon, according to state police.

The crash involved two people, one in a pickup truck and the other in a sedan.

The woman who died was driving the sedan.

Police say that the man driving the Ford F-150 was transported to Carillon Roanoke Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe that the sedan crossed median and then collided head-on with the pickup.

State police are at the scene, as well as emergency crews from Boones Mill and Franklin County.

All northbound lanes of U.S. 220 were closed near Virginia Furniture Market.

The crash happened near the intersection of 220 and Brick Church Road, according to VDOT.

Northbound traffic was shut down for an extended period of time Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.