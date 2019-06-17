Virginia's top hotel or resort, according to popular travel site, might surprise you

Where did you think Conde Nast Traveler would choose, when it came to the state's best hotel or resort?

Somewhere closer to the ocean, perhaps?

The writers at the popular travel site went a different direction, selecting Primland Resort in Meadows of Dan.

But look at the photos. You can't argue with those.

This gorgeous destination, by the way, is less than 60 miles from Roanoke. Anyone down for a weekend getaway?

Here's what CNT had to say about Primland:

"It’s probably been a while since most city slickers have seen the stars (or the sun, for that matter), but Primland Resort is on the job. At this eco-conscious getaway, the altitude and sparsely populated mountain setting presents a cure-all for this ailment, in the form of stargazing. You can wish on whichever one you want—when you view the night sky from the resort’s Observatory Dome, expect to see millions. But it’s not just a place to study the heavenly bodies: it has a heavenly spa, too, where guests can luxuriate in the mosaic-tiled pool, then head to a meditation class or a soothing massage for that stubborn ache or pain. Though the resort has an assortment of rustic-refined suites, cottages, and houses, we suggest booking the Pinnacles Suite, a two-story abode with floor-to-ceiling windows, 400-thread count Frette sheets, and most importantly, a killer view of aforementioned galaxies."

What do you think? Have you been there? Would you have picked somewhere else? Weigh in below.

