ROANOKE, Va. - A new autism program is coming to Roanoke next month.

Centra will be opening its second Rivermont Autism program school on Riverland Road.

Students ages 6 to 22 with autism and other developmental disabilities will receive therapeutic help.

The organization says the Roanoke location will have traditional classrooms, a sensory room, independent living apartments and a playground.

The school opens Aug. 19.

