Hot and humid weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - The summertime heat and humidity will continue for the weekend.

High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A few pop-up thundershowers will develop in the afternoon each day, but it will not be a washout.

It looks like many locations will be in the mid-80s to start off the work week.

A few afternoon thundershowers will be possible Monday, then we will get the opportunity to dry out a few days.

Tuesday will be another day with highs in the mid-80s but the lower 90s return mid-week and last through Memorial Day Weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.