Tracking weekend showers and storms

ROANOKE, Va. - It wouldn’t be a weekend in southwest Virginia if we didn’t have rain chances.

Showers and even a few thunderstorms will push across the region Saturday morning.

This first wave will exit by mid-morning and the clouds will begin to break apart.

Don’t get too excited, because an approaching warm front will bring more precipitation to the region mid-to-late Saturday afternoon.

Damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours will be possible with some of the storms.

Highs are expected to top out in the mid-to-upper 70s

A few lingering Saturday evening showers and storms will be possible.

Overnight lows will fall into the 60s and patchy fog may develop late.

The heat and humidity begins to build Sunday.

Highs are expected to climb into the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms will be possible mostly west of the Blue Ridge.

It’ll be hot and humid for the first full week of summer.

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with isolated storm chances each day.

Not everyone will see a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

