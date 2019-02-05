100 inches of snow in 7 days: Another massive blizzard strikes California mountains

ROANOKE, Va. - The place to be if you are a snow lover this winter is in the mountains of California. For the second time this winter, above 7,000 feet, the Sierra Nevadas measured the snow in several feet.

There have also been a few more storms this winter that brought "smaller," a couple of feet of snow, to the mountains at a time.

Official measurements over the last seven days had a few spots closing in on or exceeding 100" of the white stuff!

For the season, Squaw Valley has seen 334 inches of snow.

This is typically a very snowy part of the country, but especially in an El-Nino year like what we are in this winter.

A more active than normal pacific jet stream will bring abundant moisture right into the colder air of the mountains. Extreme snow rates and accumulations are likely in this scenario.

The eastern third of the country, meanwhile, is hurting for snow and none looks to be coming anytime soon. Record warmth will be possible locally thorugh Thursday.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.