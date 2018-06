The National Weather Service in Blacksburg confirmed Saturday afternoon that a straight-line wind gust of 100 mph is what destroyed a barn in Amherst County.

It happened near the intersection of Sandidges and Lowesville Rd on Sunday, June 10.

Debris from the barn damaged a couple of nearby outbuildings. There were no injuries or fatalities in this event.

