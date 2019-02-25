124 miles per hour wind gust: Grandfather Mountain does it again

ROANOKE, Va. - You may remember less than two weeks ago, Grandfather Mountain broke their record high wind gust.

Well, late Sunday night, an even stronger wind gust was recorded. This gust of 124 mph breaks the old record, a 12 day old record, of 121.3 mph. Prior to these two record-breaking gusts, the strongest gust was 120.7 mph set back in 2012.

The winds were in response to a massive storm system that brought blizzard conditions to Minnesota and Iowa, severe weather to the south, and high winds across the east coast. Snowshow mountain had a wind gust approach 90 mph over the weekend.

Widespread wind gusts locally were in the 50-65 mph range.

