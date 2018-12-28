20 different communities see wettest year on record in southwest, central Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - After researching 30 different towns/cities in our area, we found that 20 of those 30 have broken their yearly rain record in 2018.

In other words, 2018 has been the wettest year on record for 20 different places in the StormTeam 10 viewing area.

After Friday's rain, we got to add Brookneal, Galax, Huddleston and South Boston to the list.

Blacksburg would still need another 5" of rain to break their record, which we don't see happening in the next three days. Stuart, in Patrick County, only needs 2.14" of rain to break their record.

Fortunately, we get a break from the rain this weekend. Rain showers return at times on New Year's Eve.

