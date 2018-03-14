2018 area snowfall surpasses last year's totals

ROANOKE, Va. -

A large swath of snow fell across southwest Virginia this week.

Totals for a good portion of the area ranged between 3 and 6 inches.

Higher amounts could be found in parts of the New River Valley and Highlands.

As it stands, this season has been snowier than 2017.

Most locations have received around 4 inches or more for the month of March.

Seasonal snowfall totals for 2018 range from just over 9 inches to nearly 2 feet.

Spring begins on Tuesday, March 20 at 12:15 p.m. EDT.

