2018 - Most humid days on record in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Danville

ROANOKE, Va. - With summer coming to an end, many have voiced how "done" they are with the humidity. Reasonably so. After Friday, we've now seen the most amount of 70° dew point days on record in Roanoke, Lynchburg and Danville.

What does that mean?

The dew point is the measure of moisture in the atmosphere. The higher it is (ie. 70 or above), the more moisture there is.

This can have a few impacts on us in many ways.

1. This makes things feel uncomfortable, even if the air temperature isn't 90° or above.

2. On days when it is 90° or above, our sweat has a more difficult time evaporating. This means that it takes us longer to cool down.

3. Pollen can travel more freely, since humid air is less dense.

4. This causes rain to be heavier.

Roanoke, Lynchburg and Danville are all having very wet years up until September 21st.

The wedge will help reinforce some cooler, slightly less humid air Sunday and Monday. This should do us until we possibly get a shot of real, authentic fall air by the beginning of October.

