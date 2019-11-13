Near-record cold Wednesday; tracking a coastal system later

Wednesday morning starts out in the teens for many areas, with any dose of wind making it feel colder than that. Give yourself some time, and allow the car to warm up a bit before speeding out. You’ll also want more than just a jacket; hats, gloves, scarf, etc.

You may also want to pack some lotion or some type of lip balm (Chapstick, Burt’s Bees, etc.) before heading out too. Try to avoid taking long, hot showers on days like today, so you don’t completely dry out your skin.

(WSLS)

Despite sunshine, Wednesday afternoon may be one for the record books too. Some of us will see our coldest afternoon on record for the date, November 13. Temperatures mainly top out between 35 and 41°, as Arctic air slowly departs toward the Northeast.

(WSLS)

We’ll drop back down into the teens and low 20s by Thursday morning, but without the wind chill. Next, we’ll keep track of a system developing in the Gulf, as it will ride the East Coast later in the week. This gives us the shot of a stray shower or two on Friday east of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

(WSLS)

As this system rides up the coast and high pressure moves over the Northeast, the wind will start to pick up Friday evening into Saturday. This will also keep Saturday’s high temperatures in the low to mid 40s.

(WSLS)

Temperatures should start to bounce back to near average by next week.