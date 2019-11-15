36ºF

Feeling a bit like winter this weekend; warming up next week

Temperatures only top out in the 40s this weekend

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Temps top out in the 40s this weekend

In recent days, it’s felt more like January than November. While we’re crawling our way out of the teens in the morning, it will still feel like winter at times this weekend.

Let’s start with high school football Friday evening. Temperatures start out in the 40s around kickoff, with a slight drop in temperatures by the 4th quarter. It may start to get a little breezy in Lynchburg and Southside.

Grab a jacket for the games! (WSLS)

The wind starts to pick up, with an area of low pressure just offshore. This will make things gusty at times Saturday in areas like Lynchburg and Southside, with your typical breeze at times in the NRV, Highlands and Roanoke.

Winds gusting east of the Parkway Saturday (WSLS)

The wind, being out of the northeast, will keep things cold this weekend. Daytime highs only get into the 40s, which is more typical of Christmas time.

Another chilly weekend in store (WSLS)

After the weekend, a pair of weak cold fronts move through. There won’t be much moisture with these systems, leaving rain chances minimal. They will keep clouds around at times, with temperatures in the 50s during the day.

A pair of fronts keep things cool next week (WSLS)

The next best chance of warming up comes after those fronts pass east. That’s when high pressure sits over the eastern U.S., which could put next Thursday’s high temperatures in the 60s.

High pressure leads to brief warm-up next Thursday (WSLS)

The hope is that high pressure stays in firm control, because that would mean a clear sky for next Thursday night’s quick burst of a meteor shower.

