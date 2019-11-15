Leonid meteor shower to peak late Sunday night
This particular shower is only expected to produce 10-15 shooting stars per hour.
ROANOKE, Va. – In addition to a quick burst of shooting stars next Thursday, the Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak Sunday night.
Don’t expect this to be an epic showing of meteors, though. This year’s Leonids will only produce 10-15 per hour. The best time to view is between midnight and sunrise.
Moonlight will be a problem during peak hours, as the moon will be in its waning gibbous phase.
If you are patient enough and do want to check this out, it’s best to find a place removed from city lights. Allow your eyes a little while to adjust to the darkness.
