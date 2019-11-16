More clouds Saturday, cooler temperatures

ROANOKE, Va. – There will be more sunshine along the Parkway and more clouds to the east Saturday.

A few stray showers are possible for Southside, while the rest of the area will remain dry.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to top out in the mid to upper 40s with a gusty northeast wind.

The wind will not decrease until Sunday afternoon.

Highs Sunday will top out in the mid to upper 40s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

Warmer air will return next week with highs reaching into the 50s.

The next best chance of rain will hold off until late in the work week.