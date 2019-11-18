Warmer weather gradually nudges its way into the area this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Monday starts off cold and cloudy for most of the area, but a few of us could see some fog and perhaps some freezing drizzle. That’s the case in parts of the Highlands and Southern Shenandoah, where we are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 9 a.m.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of the Highlands and Southern Shenandoah (WSLS)

One area that needs to be watched closely is Afton Mountain. Use caution if you’re traveling that way this morning.

Much of the day will be spent under a blanket of clouds. An area of low pressure developing near Asheville, North Carolina will swing up this way. This will give us the chance for a few light rain showers Monday afternoon and evening.

Few rain showers possible Monday afternoon (WSLS)

The better chance of that is near and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Meanwhile, we look forward to some warmer, brighter days mid-to-late week. As the jet stream retreats to the north and high pressure sits over the eastern U.S., we can expect warmer air Wednesday, Thursday and into parts of Friday.

Jet stream retreats north, meaning warmer air for us. (WSLS)

In fact, we’re talking highs in the 60s for almost all of the area by Thursday. Some of us will get warm Friday, before another front moves in - bringing us the chance for more rain Friday afternoon.

Afternoon temperatures warm up this week. (WSLS)

That chance may linger into parts of the weekend, depending on the location of this front.