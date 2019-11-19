Foggy start for some Tuesday; warming trend throughout the week

ROANOKE, Va. – Watch out for some areas of dense fog early Tuesday morning, as it could limit visibility at times. We don’t anticipate this being an all day thing, as a weak disturbance swings through. This will be enough to keep a mostly cloudy sky intact, along with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. We may see a stray shower, but rain chances are lower than they were Monday.

We’ll gradually begin to warm things up mid-to-late week, as high pressure takes over. This will result in more sunshine Wednesday and Thursday.

High pressure helps warm things up this week (WSLS)

Expect afternoon temperatures to be close to, if not slightly above, average for this time of year. This will make a big difference, as this has been one of the coldest Novembers on record so far.

Afternoons warm up a bit this week. (WSLS)

You’ll notice on the graphic above that there’s a decent dip in temperatures from Friday to Saturday. This comes with our next rainmaker, in the form of a cold front and associated low pressure system. This brings in enough moisture for, perhaps, some widespread rain Saturday. That’s not necessarily good news for the Tech vs. Pitt and Liberty @ UVA games.

Rain becoming likely for college football Saturday (WSLS)

We’ll dry things out Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, before another batch of rain (maybe some storms too) the day before Thanksgiving. This could mean some travel troubles in the Eastern U.S., with rain and strong wind gusts posing a threat.

Most forecast data replaces this system with high pressure by Thanksgiving, which would mean a nicer Turkey Day in the Eastern U.S.

Thanksgiving looks nice, but surrounding days could be wet at times. (WSLS)

Make sure to stay in touch with us over the next week. Between rain on Saturday and again next Wednesday, the weather will play a role on your plans. We’ll keep you posted every step of the way.