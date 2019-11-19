Rain, wind may pose travel concern for the day before Thanksgiving

ROANOKE, Va. – The day before Thanksgiving is traditionally the most-traveled day around the holiday, which means that we need the weather to cooperate. That may not be the case this year. Your Local Weather Authority is tracking a potent storm system that will get close to us next Wednesday.

Let’s break it down as it stands right now.

Multiple pieces of forecast data show a very amplified weather pattern thousands of feet above us. When we say amplified, we mean that things are moving more north-to-south as opposed to west-to-east.

Typically, in this kind of pattern, we see storm systems get stronger. The system winds up, drawing more moisture and more air into it. This leads to areas of heavy rain and gusty wind next Wednesday.

Upper level air pattern the day before Thanksgiving. (WSLS)

When you bring things back down to the surface, you see moisture reaching a large amount of real estate. The wind being pretty gusty around the system as well. Some lake effect snow may be possible in parts of Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan, provided that the main source of low pressure is closer to them.

Here at home, the air will mostly be warm enough for just rain next Wednesday. The chance for thunderstorms, at the moment, is fairly small.

Surface map the day before Thanksgiving (WSLS)

A few snow showers may become possible next Wednesday night in some of the higher mountain tops, but that’s about it. A large number of forecast models have this system wrapping up north of here, with high pressure undercutting it by Thanksgiving Day. This would keep things breezy, but dry, as we carve into the turkey.

Surface map on Thanksgiving Day (WSLS)

We’ll have to watch and see if a minor disturbance or two can force this high pressure system east and result in a few more showers on Black Friday. It’s a little too soon to say with any degree of certainty whether or not that will happen.

Keep in mind that this is an extended outlook and can change over the coming days. We’re still too far out for details, such as timing, amounts or impacts. However, we will get to those as we fine tune the forecast over the coming week. This is just a heads up to pay attention to the forecast in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.