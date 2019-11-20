Sunshine, Warmer Wednesday

ROANOKE, Va. – High pressure will move closer to the region Wednesday, resulting in more sunshine throughout the day.

Afternoon highs are expected to top out in the mid to upper 50s.

It’ll also be breezy from time to time with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

The wind will decrease Wednesday evening.

Highs for Thursday and Friday will be reaching into the upper 50s and mid-60s.

Ahead of a cold front, a few showers will be possible on Friday.

As the system continues to approach the region, better rain chances will move in late Friday and continue into Saturday.

It will be a cold rain throughout the day on Saturday before tapering off early Sunday morning.

The clouds will decrease Sunday and we should end up with plenty of sunshine.

Highs for the weekend will be in the upper 40s and mid-50s.