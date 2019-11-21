Tracking a pair of weather systems throughout the next week

ROANOKE, Va. – Thursday will be a calm and seasonable day for us, temperature-wise. A partly cloudy sky lingers throughout the day and tonight, when we hope for some breaks in the clouds. A quick outburst of shooting stars is expected to be visible.

The sky turns more overcast overnight and by Friday morning. Scattered showers develop late Friday morning through early afternoon, but the sky should clear up a bit for high school football action.

The kick is good! (WSLS)

An area of low pressure pushes closer to the region Saturday. While Saturday may start out dry early on, rain becomes more widespread with temperatures only in the 40s.

Cold, soaking rain develops Saturday. (WSLS)

This isn’t good news for college football games. Make sure you’re bundled up and that you have the rain gear. It’ll be kind of miserable out there...

Miserable weather for college football games (WSLS)

As this system passes, things turn a little gusty at times. Colder air also gets drawn into the higher elevations. We’ll see snow developing around Snowshoe, Quinwood, Mountain Lake, and Whitetop. A few flurries will be possible Sunday morning in parts of the NRV and Highlands.

Snow showers above 3,000 feet (WSLS)

We’ll warm things back up Monday and Tuesday of next week, before the next system comes in. Recent forecast data shows less moisture, but still a decent amount of wind. That will especially be the case if you plan to travel north later in the day. Expect a bumpy flight into Pennsylvania, DC, New York or New England.

Day before Thanksgiving (WSLS)

We’ll be breezy at times on Thanksgiving, but high pressure coming in should make things pleasant.