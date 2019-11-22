ROANOKE, Va. – A weak cold front inches closer to the region Friday, giving us the chance for a few light to moderate rain showers through the middle of the day. As the front moves south, we’ll get a little breezy at times with afternoon temperatures around 55-60°. The good news is that we’ll be dry for high school football action Friday evening.

We don’t share the same optimism Saturday, though. With an area of low pressure nearby, we’ll be cold and wet Saturday afternoon. We’ll start the day dry, but become wetter as the day progresses. A pocket or two of freezing rain will be possible near Bent Mountain or Afton Mountain.

Another thing you may notice, if you suffer from arthritis, migraines, fibromyalgia or recent injuries, is the drop in air pressure. This leads to fluids in our joints expanding and causing additional pain or discomfort Saturday.

Pressure trends

We’ll be cool Sunday, with a few snow showers toward Snowshoe, Burkes Garden, Whitetop and Mountain Lake. A few flurries will even be possible in the NRV and Highlands Sunday morning.

We gradually warm up ahead of a potent midweek storm system. This system gives us a few showers next Wednesday, but will allow the wind to pick up at times through Thanksgiving.

Expect a mild day Wednesday, followed by a seasonable Thanksgiving and Black Friday.