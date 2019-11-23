ROANOKE, Va. – Another round of rain will push into the region by daybreak Saturday.

It will be a cold, widespread rain with pockets of moderate rainfall by midday.

The precipitation will taper off west to east late in the evening.

The wind is expected to pick up Saturday evening and remain strong into Sunday morning.

Wind gusts could exceed 40 mph from time to time for the highest elevations.

A wind advisory is in effect for the southern Blue Ridge beginning tonight until noon Sunday.

Upslope mountain flurries/light snow showers will be possible Sunday morning.

The clouds will decrease Sunday and the day will end with plenty of sunshine.

It’ll be feeling blustery with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

More seasonable air is on the way for the first half of the work week.

Then, another cold front will move in mid-week, bringing more rain Wednesday and cooler temperatures by Thursday and Friday.