ROANOKE, Va. – After a soggy Saturday, sunshine will return Sunday.

The day will begin with a few clouds across the region and upslope mountain flurries/light snow.

The morning precipitation will be confined to the western slopes.

The wind will remain gusty Sunday morning, before gradually decreasing in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly sunny skies.

Warmer air is on the way for the first half of the work week.

Highs will warm into the upper 50s and mid-60s.

A cold front will bring rain showers Wednesday and cooler temperatures by Thursday.