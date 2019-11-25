ROANOKE, Va. – It wouldn’t be a holiday around here without at least some sort of eventful weather to talk about. Fortunately, this upcoming system doesn’t appear to have major or long-lasting impacts.

The next few afternoons leading up to our next weather maker will actually be fairly mild (upper 50s and lower 60s). By Wednesday, a batch of rain showers will develop ahead of our cold front.

Wednesday will not be a washout. We’ll just see a batch of rain through midday, before drying out most of the day. Once our front passes, though, the wind picks up.

Wind gusts will be strongest along and west of the Parkway, where gusts will peak between 35 and 50 miles per hour. This will result in some car wobbling on I-81 Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. A few downed limbs and/or spotty power outages will be possible too.

We’ll stay breezy at times Thanksgiving Day, but we’ll see some sun and seasonable temperatures.