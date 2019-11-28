ROANOKE, Va. – A high wind warning remains in effect for locations along and west of the Parkway until 1 p.m.

Wind gusts will exceed 50 mph from time to time, which could lead to more power outages and downed trees.

Also, be cautious while driving a high-profile vehicle.

The wind will gradually decrease Thursday afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 40s and mid-50s.

If you plan to do any Black Friday shopping in the morning, bundle up!

Early morning temperatures will start in the 30s, but reach into the upper 40s and mid-50s by the afternoon.

Another system developing out west will bring rain showers to southwest Virginia for the weekend.

A gusty wind will develop late Sunday, which could help to generate some upslope snow showers for the mountains into Monday morning.