ROANOKE, Va. – If you are planning on snagging some holiday deals early Friday morning, you’ll want to layer up.

Early morning temperatures will be in the 30s.

It’ll be feeling pleasant for the Commonwealth Cup Friday afternoon, with a kick off temperature near 50 degrees.

Highs will reach into the low to mid-50s under a mixture of sun and clouds.

Friday evening will be dry for the opening night of Illuminights at Explore Park.

A system developing out west will bring rain showers to southwest Virginia for the weekend.

Scattered rain showers will move in Saturday as the system approaches the region.

It will be a cold rain.

The wedge will develop, resulting in a lot of clouds and temperatures only in the 40s.

Rain showers will continue overnight and into Sunday with the passage of a cold front.

The wedge will erode Sunday and temperatures will warm into the mid-50s.

A gusty wind will develop late Sunday, which could help to generate some light snow/flurries for the mountains Sunday night into Monday morning.