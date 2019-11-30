ROANOKE, Va. – A cold rain will push into southwest Virginia Saturday morning as a warm front begins to lift across the region.

The wedge will develop, resulting in a lot of clouds and temperatures in the 40s.

Rain showers will continue into Saturday night as the warm front exits.

The cold front will arrive Sunday morning and it will bring more rain with it.

As the cold front pushes through Sunday morning, the rain will taper off from west to east by the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach into the low to mid-50s Sunday afternoon before a gusty northwest wind takes over.

The gusty wind will help to generate light snow for the mountains Sunday night into Monday.

High temperatures early next week will be in the 40s and gradually warm into the 50s by midweek.