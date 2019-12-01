ROANOKE, Va. – A front will move through Sunday morning and it will give us our final push of rain.

The precipitation will be heavy at times so watch out for ponding on the roadways.

The rain will taper off from west to east by lunchtime.

The wedge will erode, resulting in temperatures topping out in the low to mid-50s Sunday afternoon.

The warmth will be short lived.

A gusty northwest wind will usher in cooler air Sunday evening.

Wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour will be possible by Monday morning.

As a result, a wind advisory is in effect for a lot of the area from 10 a.m. Monday until noon Tuesday.

Monday afternoon highs will only top out in the 40s.

The gusty wind will help to generate light snow showers for the mountains Monday.

The wind will finally decrease Tuesday but highs will remain in the 40s.

Warmer air will return by midweek with highs reaching into the 50s.