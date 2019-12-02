ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front will bring a gusty northwest wind and cooler air to southwest Virginia for the beginning of the work week.

Wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour will be possible from time to time Monday.

A wind advisory is in effect from Monday morning until noon Tuesday for most of the area.

Monday afternoon highs are expected to top out in the low to mid 40s.

The gusty wind will help to generate snow showers for the mountains Monday.

Snowfall totals for western slopes of Greenbrier and Pocahontas counties could be closing in on 6-10 inches by Tuesday morning.

A few snowflakes will be possible east of the Parkway, but nothing major is expected.

The wind will finally decrease Tuesday afternoon but highs will only reach into the 40s.

Warmer air will return Wednesday and Thursday with highs topping out in the 50s.

More clouds move in for Friday with the chance of a few spotty showers.

Highs will be in the 40s.