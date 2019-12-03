ROANOKE, Va. – The combination of colder air and a gusty wind out of the west has things feeling a little uncomfortable Tuesday morning. While the wind subsides Tuesday, it will pick back up a bit by Wednesday.

Things will calm down Thursday, as high pressure sits over the Southeast. This is great news for Thursday evening’s Christmas parades and for Illuminights.

Come Friday, we’ll be tracking a pair of disturbances; one to the north and the other to the south. With these two being separate from each other, there’s no real obvious intrusion of cold air or moisture. Really, what we wind up with is more cloud cover and a few sprinkles.

This is good news for Friday’s Christmas parades (and Illuminights) as well.

High pressure inches closer to the area Saturday, resulting in cooler air but also lots of sunshine.

By Sunday, this high moves offshore. Clockwise wind around high pressure means the wind comes onshore, resulting in increasing clouds throughout the day.

Eventually, the moisture increases enough to give us a few showers Monday. This comes ahead of a stronger cold front that will likely give us some rain next Tuesday, before colder air moves in mid-to-late next week.