Minor nose nippin’ going on Thursday morning; wind gradually calms down

ROANOKE, Va. – I don’t know about y’all, but the wind was enough to wake me up overnight. Gusts have peaked anywhere between 40 mph and 52 mph in the Roanoke Valley, New River Valley and Highlands. In Lynchburg and Southside, gusts haven’t been quite as strong.

As the day goes on, high pressure inches closer. That will allow the wind to back down a little bit.

This sets us up nicely for Christmas cookie decorating night at Illuminights, as well as for the parades in Buena Vista, Pulaski, Rich Creek and Vinton Thursday evening. A stray shower is possible for the parades Friday evening, but we’re mostly smooth-sailing for the weekend.

We’ll be colder Saturday, with increasing sun. Clouds increase throughout the day Sunday ahead of our next cold front. That front will still be west of us Monday, allowing us to get into the 50s with scattered showers around.

By Tuesday, that front gets closer. That will help lift the mild and moist air to give us a better shot at widespread rain later in the day.

Once the front passes east, colder air rushes in on the back side. This may be enough to produce a brief period of snow west of the Parkway Wednesday morning. Otherwise, most of the moisture will be east. We’ll just be colder and windy Wednesday.

Whether or not this cold air lingers in time for the next storm system (12/13 - 12/14) remains to be seen. If the two (cold air and the incoming storm system) can mesh, we could be looking at wintry weather next Friday or Saturday. If the colder air retreats farther north, we’d just be looking at plain old rain.