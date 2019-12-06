Clouds return as we wrap up the work week

ROANOKE, Va. – Gone are those sunny skies we’ve been enjoying over the past few days. Clouds will linger overhead for much of the day with a hint of sunshine this afternoon.

Temperatures are cold out the door this Friday morning. Most of us will experience the 20s and 30s as we kick off the last day of the work week.

By the afternoon highs will climb into the low to middle 50s. We will see the potential for rain throughout your Friday.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will run colder into the 40s.

While we will spend much of Saturday under clear skies, with some cloud cover moving in by the afternoon. On Sunday, we’ll see sunshine to start, but clouds will roll in quickly.

The potential for rain will go up come Sunday night, but most of the rain looks to be focused in Southside.

Better rain chances arrive for the start of the new work week and big cool down soon follows.