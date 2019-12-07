Dry, yet cooler weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – The weekend will be cooler with highs topping out in the mid to upper 40s.

There will be more sunshine across the region Saturday and more clouds will move in Sunday.

Our next system will push rain showers into the area late Sunday night.

Periods of rain will continue for Monday and Tuesday.

Highs for Monday will be in the 50s and temperatures will be approaching the upper 50s and lower 60s by Tuesday afternoon.

The precipitation will end west to east Wednesday morning.

Before that happens, the rain will change over to light snow showers.

Accumulating snowfall will be possible for the western slopes.

The clouds will decrease Wednesday, but it will be downright cold with highs only topping out in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday and Friday will be even colder with highs in the upper 30s.