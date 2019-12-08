More clouds Sunday, staying chilly

Published: December 8, 2019, 5:12 am Updated: December 8, 2019, 5:39 am

ROANOKE, Va. – It’ll be a downright cold start to Sunday with many locations beginning in the 20s and mid-30s.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 40s by Sunday afternoon.

Our next system will push rain showers into the area for Monday and Tuesday.

It will not be raining the entire time.

Highs for Monday will be in the 50s and temperatures will reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s Tuesday.

The precipitation will end west to east Wednesday morning.

Before that happens, the rain will change over to light snow.

Any accumulating snowfall will be confined to the mountains.

The clouds will decrease, and the wind will increase Wednesday.

A gusty wind will usher in much colder air.

Highs will be in the 40s Wednesday and our coldest day comes on Thursday with highs struggling in the mid to upper 30s.