Full “cold moon” happens officially as 12:12 a.m. on 12/12

ROANOKE, Va. – Rising shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday and setting shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday, the full “cold moon” is known for being in the night sky for a very long time (14 hours, 7 minutes to be exact).

The reason for the lengthy display is the high trajectory the moon takes across the sky this time of year.

What’s oddly coincidental this time around is that the moon will officially be full at 12:12 a.m. an December 12 (12/12).

This isn’t a supermoon, which is when the moon is at its closest point to Earth in its orbit. It’s at this point that the moon appears just a little larger and brighter. Your Local Weather Authority says that the sky will be crystal clear for any astrophotographers or sky-gazers that want to take a gander.

Just bundle up. It will be a cold one out there!