Weather brings bad luck this Friday the 13th

ROANOKE, Va. – Areas of sleet and freezing rain have developed and are moving from south to north Friday morning. The timing of the system has sped up a little bit, leading to an earlier change over from freezing rain to rain.

Be extra careful on sidewalks, driveways, bridges, overpasses and side roads. These are the areas that tend to become the slickest. Power outages don’t typically happen until 0.25″ of ice accumulates. While we don’t see that happening on a widespread scale, isolated outages are possible Friday morning.

As we head into the afternoon, fog, drizzle and rain will develop ahead of an area of low pressure. Areas of heavier rain will develop this evening and later tonight.

While the roads won’t exactly be slick, this is bad news for Dickens of a Christmas in Roanoke. Expect it to be cold, yucky and wet despite how merry and bright the actual parade will be.

Areas of rain continue through at least the middle of the day Saturday will be heavy at times. Once low pressure passes north and east, we’ll dry things out. However, it will become windy at times in the afternoon through the night.

It’s possible that we see a few downed limbs and/or power outages, due to how wet the ground will be. Some mountain snow develops, mainly in West Virginia, late Saturday into early Sunday.

Otherwise, most of us will be dry and seasonable through the rest of the weekend.