Saturday morning rain, breezy afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – A cold rain will continue Saturday morning and you will also encounter pockets of drizzle and areas of fog.

The fog should dissipate by lunchtime and the afternoon will be dry east of the Parkway.

Highs will warm into the upper 40s and lower 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

The wind will increase midday and gusts of up to 35 mph will be possible along and west of the Parkway.

The wind will stay strong until Sunday morning.

This will help to generate upslope rain and snow showers from Saturday afternoon until Sunday morning.

Highs for Sunday will climb into the lower 50s under partly to mostly sunny skies.

More clouds roll in Monday and highs will reach into the lower 50s.

Our next system will bring a brief mix to locations north of I-64 Monday morning and as warmer air spills in, it’ll change over to rain.

Rain showers will spread into the rest of the area late Monday and into Tuesday.

Highs for Tuesday will reach into the mid-50s before crashing into the upper 30s and lower 40s Wednesday.