Dry, more sunshine Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – The wind will decrease Sunday morning and it will be a pleasant day.

There will be more clouds west of the Parkway and more sunshine to the east of it.

Temperatures will climb into the 40s and mid-50s Sunday afternoon.

More clouds will move in Sunday evening ahead of our next system.

This will bring a brief wintry mix to locations north of I-64 early Monday morning.

As warmer air spills in, the precipitation will change to a cold rain.

Rain showers will be possible along I-64 into Monday afternoon as a warm front makes little movement.

Highs will top out in the low to mid 50s Monday afternoon.

The rest of the area will be dry until late Monday when scattered showers move into the area ahead of a cold front.

The rain will continue into the Tuesday morning before tapering off from west to east.

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid-50s, then a gusty northwest wind will cause temperatures to drop into the upper 30s and mid-40s Wednesday.