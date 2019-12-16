Divided temps Monday; blast of cold air midweek

ROANOKE, Va. – A front draped across the region will split our temperatures today. Those of us north of 460 will be cooler - in the 40s. Those south will be in the 50s. Perhaps most impactful will be the chance for freezing rain through mid-to-late morning for Bath, Highland, Augusta and western Nelson Counties. Use caution if you have plans to drive north toward Harrisonburg, Stuarts Draft, Waynesboro or Charlottesville.

Other than that, a few showers will be possible near and north of 460 through early Monday afternoon. As the front lifts north, some pockets of fog and drizzle will be possible near the Blue Ridge Parkway after sunset. Warmer air will gradually move in, along with rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder in Southside through midday Tuesday.

Once a cold front passes through, the wind will pick up Tuesday afternoon and temperatures will drop throughout the day. You’re looking at nighttime lows in the 20s to low 30s, with wind chills lower than that by Wednesday morning. Wednesday and Thursday afternoon’s highs will only manage to get into the 30s and low to mid 40s, despite sunshine. By Thursday morning, we’re in the teens and low to mid 20s, with the wind chill being less of a factor.

What We're Tracking - 12/18/2019

We’ll thaw out by Friday afternoon with sunshine, but will be watching a storm system developing west of here. Most forecast data keeps this closer to the Florida Panhandle over the weekend. This might give us the brief chance for a few showers Saturday, but any shot at a major winter storm is slim at the moment.