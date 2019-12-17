Periods of rain early Tuesday followed by cold air, gusty wind

ROANOKE, Va. – Part of the same system that brought severe weather to the Deep South Monday is responsible for some early rain in our area Tuesday. As a cold front moves from west to east, the rain and briefly milder air will be replaced by drier air, a gusty wind and a nip in the air too.

FutureTracker - 2 p.m. Tuesday

Temperatures begin dropping Tuesday afternoon west of the Parkway, with overnight lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. The wind will be a factor too, starting Tuesday afternoon.

Forecast wind speed and direction - Tuesday

You take the cold air and factor in the wind, and you get the wind chill Wednesday morning. Stepping outside, it may feel like the teens in the NRV and Highlands and 20s elsewhere. Bundle up!

Estimated wind chills - Wednesday morning

Despite sunshine, temperatures only make their way into the 40s with a gusty wind at times Wednesday afternoon. The colder air gradually retreats back to the north through Friday and Saturday. It’s at this time that a storm system will be developing to our south.

Most of the moisture with this system will be suppressed to the south, with a lack of cold air for it to even play with. If we see anything from it, it would be a cool rain on Sunday. Most forecast data actually keeps us dry.

What We're Tracking - Sunday 12/22/2019

As this system moves offshore, high pressure will fill back in to the eastern U.S. This will force the jet stream to stay north, voiding us of any storms or Arctic air.

What We're Tracking - Christmas 2019

We expect highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s around and on Christmas Day.