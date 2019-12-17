39ºF

Roanoke County authorities warn residents to lock up after gun stolen from car

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are warning drivers to lock up after they say a gun was stolen from a car in Roanoke County.

According to police, several cars were stolen from after being left unlocked in the Labellevue area off of US-460 in Bonsack.

Authorities say that while a car being left unlocked does not give someone else the permission to go through it, they’re asking residents to do their part and lock their cars. Officers want to also stress to never leave a gun in an unlocked car.

