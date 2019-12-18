One week before Christmas, weather outside turns frightful

ROANOKE, Va. – Following Tuesday’s cold front, the weather outside is a bit on the frightful side. Wind chills Wednesday morning are in the teens in the NRV and Highlands and in the 20s elsewhere. The wind will continue to be a factor throughout the day Wednesday, despite the fact that we’ll see a lot of sunshine.

Forecast wind speed - Wednesday, 12/18/2019

The wind calms a bit late Wednesday into early Thursday morning, allowing overnight lows to dip into the upper teens and low to mid 20s.

The colder air slowly begins to retreat to the north and east, allowing us to get back into the 50s by Friday afternoon.

Temperature Trend - 12/18 to 12/22/2019

It’s at this time that we’ll be watching a system that will track toward the Florida Panhandle. Most forecast data keeps the moisture suppressed south of here for the weekend, but there is the outside chance we get a few Sunday night showers out of this.

What We're Tracking - Saturday, 12/21/2019

Travel delays will be possible, if you’re heading to Georgia or Florida this weekend. As this storm system moves off the East Coast, a strong area of high pressure will move into the eastern U.S.

This will warm things up leading up to Christmas, with highs by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day flirting with 60° in parts of the area.

Christmas 2019 Preview

Hope Santa got your kids a bicycle and not a sled! The bike will get more immediate use...