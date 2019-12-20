Above average warmth this afternoon

ROANOKE, V.a. – Today is the last full day of Fall and it is feeling frigid this morning as many of us are walking out the door to temperatures in the 20s.

Throughout the day, we will see a mix between mostly sunny and mostly cloudy skies. The sunshine will help temperatures reach the lower 50s across much of the region this afternoon. Our average high for this time of year is in the middle 40s.

For this weekend, temperatures will start in the upper 20s on Saturday morning.

Throughout the day on Saturday, we are expecting to see more clouds, which will keep highs cooler in the middle 40s. By Sunday, highs return to the lower 50s.

Looking ahead to the new year, temperatures will be running above average. High temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be in the low 60s!

Winter officially begins on Saturday at 11:19 P.M.