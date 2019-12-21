More clouds than sunshine this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday will be cooler when compared to Friday.

There will be more clouds than sunshine and temperatures will be held down into the mid-40s.

Sunday will be dry, mostly cloudy and warmer.

Afternoon highs are expected to reach into the lower 50s.

A coastal low may spread a few showers into locations along the Virginia/North Carolina state line late Sunday night into Monday morning.

The rain will be quite isolated.

As the area of low pressure pulls away Monday, we will begin to see more sunshine in the afternoon and highs will top out in the mid-50s.

Tuesday will be much warmer with highs soaring into the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The warmth will continue into the holiday with highs on Wednesday returning to the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies.

More clouds will move in Thursday, but highs will remain above average, in the mid to upper 50s.

A stray shower is possible Friday, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and highs near 50 degrees.