Unseasonably warm first full day of winter

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday will be dry, mostly cloudy and much warmer.

After a cold start to the day, afternoon highs are expected to reach into the low to mid-50s.

A coastal low may spread a few showers into locations along the Virginia/North Carolina state line late Sunday night into Monday morning.

The rain will be quite isolated for the New River Valley and Southside.

As the area of low pressure pulls away Monday, we will begin to see more sunshine later in the day.

Monday afternoon highs will top out in the mid-50s.

Look for high temperatures to soar into the upper 50s to mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

More clouds will move in Thursday, but highs will remain above average, in the upper 50s.

A stray shower is possible Friday, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.

Another system could bring more rain to the area for next weekend as highs remain in the 50s.