White Christmas? Pssh...in your dreams!

ROANOKE, Va. – Christmas is now just two days away, but it won’t feel like it. In fact, any kind of snow will be well to the north and west of here.

Some of us traveling south for the holiday will be driving and/or flying into some rain.

What We're Tracking - 12/23/2019

This is thanks to an area of low pressure that has kept some clouds in the region since the weekend and will continue to do so through most of Monday. A few showers will be possible for us south of 460 through about midday Monday.

Come Christmas Eve, this area of low pressure will be off the East Coast. Drier air will move in, leading to more sunshine and a warmer day. Highs will reach into the upper 50s and lower 60s after starting in the 30s.

What We're Tracking - Christmas Eve 2019

The front to our north on the map above may play a role in our weather come Christmas Day. With high pressure forcing that front south of us, we may see temperatures take a slight dip. With more clouds around Christmas Day, we expect highs to mainly be in the 50s.

What We're Tracking - Christmas Day 2019

In any case, we expect things to be dry through Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Christmas 2019 forecast

In case this is the last you read any of our weather articles between now and Christmas, we hope you and your loved ones have a safe, healthy and Merry Christmas.