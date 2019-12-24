“I’ll melt down there.” Frosty the Snowman cancels Christmas trip down south

ROANOKE, Va. – Following a cloudy Monday, sunshine returns for Christmas Eve. However, some fog has developed early Christmas Eve morning. With temperatures below freezing in parts of Alleghany, Botetourt and Craig Counties, some slick spots may develop on bridges and overpasses.

Freezing Fog Advisory - 12/24/2019

Low pressure moving off the East Coast will allow drier air to move in at all levels of the atmosphere, leading to sun and 60s for highs. We’ll be about 15-20° warmer than we “should be” this time of year.

Christmas forecast - 2019

A front coming in from the northeast overnight may put some low clouds and patchy fog in parts of the area Christmas morning. We’ll see more clouds throughout the day anyway with high temperatures in the 50s, so we’ll be slightly cooler than on Christmas Eve.

In the days that follow, the storm track stays well to the north. This will lead to warmer and drier than average weather through at least the first half of the weekend.

Above average warmth through 12/29/2019

By Sunday, however, this storm track begins to buckle. This will allow a cold front to develop west of here and approach our area. Moisture ahead of that will lead to increasing rain chances late Sunday into Monday.

What We're Tracking - 12/29/2019

It’s becoming more likely that we see a cool-down behind this front to start next week.

What We're Tracking - 12/30/2019

Some cooler weather may very well then take us into 2020.