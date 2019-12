WATCH: ‘Twas the Forecast Before Christmas

‘TWAS THE DAY BEFORE CHRISTMAS AND ALL THROUGH THE HOUSE

EVERYBODY WAS SWEATING…AS WE WAIT ON SINTER KLAUS

AFTERNOON HIGHS MAKE IT UP TO THE SIXTIES

61 IN BLACKSBURG, 62 AND 64 IN THE STAR AND RIVER CITIES

WARM ENOUGH FOR SWEET TEA…EVEN IF IT IS LIPTON.

WOULD YA LOOK OVER THERE? IT’S *THE* JENNA ZIBTON!

ENOUGH OF THE JOKES, AS WE BASK IN THE SUN

AND WE SPEND TIME WITH LOVED ONES FOR MORE CHRISTMAS FUN

CHRISTMAS MORNING ARRIVES, AND TEMPS START IN THE THIRTIES

AS THE KIDS PLAY OUTSIDE, YELL “DON’T GET YOUR PANTS DIRTY!”

TEMPS RISE TOWARD THE 50S WITH CLOUDS IN THE SKY

AND EACH MEMBER OF YOUR FAMILY WITH A TWINKLE IN THEIR EYE

THEN WE DROP TO THE 40S FOR A LONG WINTER’S NAP

BY NOW YOU’RE PROBABLY TIRED OF HEARING THIS…OL’ CHAP

THE EXTENDED FORECAST SHOWS THAT WE ARE GOING TO BE MILD

AND WE’RE HOPING THIS DIDDY MADE YOU LAUGH LIKE A CHILD

IN THE 50S AND 60S FOR THE NEXT SEVEN DAYS

SANTA’S GOING ON VACATION TO SOAK UP SOME RAYS

AS FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK, THERE’S HARDLY ANY RAIN IN SIGHT

SO, MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL AND TO ALL A GOOD NIGHT