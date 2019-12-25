Dry, pleasant Christmas day

ROANOKE, Va. – It’ll be a cold start to Christmas with many locations hovering at or just slightly above freezing.

Some locations could be dealing with patchy freezing fog Wednesday morning, so be cautious on the roadways as you head to your holiday destination.

Any fog that does form, will dissipate near the middle of the morning.

There will be more clouds across the region and temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday will be another warm day with highs soaring into the low to mid 60s with a bit more sunshine.

If you enjoy the warmer weather, it’ll keep going straight into the weekend.

Highs will be near 60 degrees Friday afternoon and expect the low to mid 60s for the weekend ahead.

A strong cold front will bring rain showers to the area Sunday into Monday morning.

Behind the front, a gusty wind will send temperatures crashing back down to reality to round out 2019.