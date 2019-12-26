“What a lovely spring we’re having this winter.” - Virginians on Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – We hope you all had a Merry Christmas, and we’re thankful the weather cooperated. You can still feel the Christmas spirit in the air Thursday morning, as temperatures start out in the upper 20s and low to mid 30s.

By the afternoon, however, things will be feeling more like Easter. High temperatures rise into the low to mid 60s with more sunshine on tap and a few wispy, cirrus clouds up above.

Temperature Forecast - 12/26/2019

For perspective, temperatures this time of year (on average) are in the 40s. We’ll stay well above that through the rest of 2019!

5-Day High Temperature Forecast

We are tracking a cold front, though, as we head into the weekend. While temperatures won’t drop immediately behind it, it will do a few things for us. The energy from this front, combined with the moisture ahead of it, will give us some rain late Sunday into early Monday.

What We're Tracking - 12/29/2019

The colder air gets wrapped up around the original low pressure system near the Great Lakes, however. So even though our front passes Monday morning, we’ll still be warm Monday. The wind will pick up a bit too.

What We're Tracking - 12/30/2019

The cooler air follows through by New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, with highs in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s each day. By New Year’s Day, we’ll be tracking a developing system to the southwest.

Weather Headlines Through New Year's Day

This will likely give us more rain either on the night of January 1 or on January 2.